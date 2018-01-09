Continental Expands VDO Power Window And Door Lock Actuator Offerings To More Than 1,500 SKUs



Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket, aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered aftermarket parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, brake systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, has expanded its overall VDO Door Systems Program and now features more than 1,500 part numbers. The program includes a complete line of VDO power window regulators, regulator/motor assemblies and door lock actuators.

VDO motor and regulator assemblies are offered with OE-style electrical connections, which are designed to reduce installation time and increase service life. VDO window regulators are built to restore original window performance and allow cost-conscious customers to save money in applications where only the regulator needs to be replaced. Many of these parts were formerly exclusive dealer items and are now available at competitive pricing. The VDO door lock actuator line continues to provide enhanced vehicle coverage for all makes of automobiles, light trucks and SUVs from 1985 to 2017.

According to Christina Bergstrom, product manager, “Our VDO door system components are ready-to-install, right out of the box and engineered to restore original equipment function. Recent additions to the program represent replacement potential for an estimated additional 28 million in sales opportunities, and clearly illustrate Continental’s ever-present and ongoing commitment to innovation, quality and coverage.”

Continental says all VDO products are made to OE-quality standards in ISO-certified facilities to the same specifications and quality standards as the OE components supplied by Continental to automakers worldwide.

For more information, visit vdo.com/usa or contact: [email protected].