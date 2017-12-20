Consider A Year-End Donation To The University Of The Aftermarket Foundation

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is asking industry members to consider a tax deductible year-end donation to the foundation to ensure the continued availability of scholarships and educational programs that strengthen the future of the automotive aftermarket.

“As the year comes to an end, we ask that you consider a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “Your gift will help support educational programs that attract and develop future industry leaders, including continuing education and hundreds of scholarships awarded each year.”

Since 1986, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation has funded millions of dollars of scholarships, grants, research and ongoing educational programs to help develop a strong, knowledgeable automotive aftermarket workforce. The foundation is supported solely by donations, both personal and corporate.

“On behalf of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Board of Trustees, it is gratifying to see the widespread industry support of our mission and we thank all of the generous donors who make so many educational opportunities possible,” said Egan.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and all contributions are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law. To make a donation, visit uofafoundation.com.