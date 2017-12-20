News/University of the Aftermarket Foundation
ago

Consider A Year-End Donation To The University Of The Aftermarket Foundation

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Standard Motor Products Announces Winners Of The Intermotor 'Import Leader Automotive Scholarship' Contest

Robinair And MACS Worldwide To Provide Free Section 609 Test Prep Webinar And Online Test

Check Out The December Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Parts Pro Recognizes Fastest Perfect Engine Builds At Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Championship

Consider A Year-End Donation To The University Of The Aftermarket Foundation

No-Start Condition Dilemmas? We Share A Few Lessons Learned

Winter Battery Service Best Practices

CARDONE Extends Installation Video Competition Deadline

Howell EFI Announces Expanded Throttle Body Injection Kit Coverage

Lisle Offers Carbide Scraper Set

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is asking industry members to consider a tax deductible year-end donation to the foundation to ensure the continued availability of scholarships and educational programs that strengthen the future of the automotive aftermarket.

“As the year comes to an end, we ask that you consider a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “Your gift will help support educational programs that attract and develop future industry leaders, including continuing education and hundreds of scholarships awarded each year.”

Since 1986, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation has funded millions of dollars of scholarships, grants, research and ongoing educational programs to help develop a strong, knowledgeable automotive aftermarket workforce. The foundation is supported solely by donations, both personal and corporate.

“On behalf of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Board of Trustees, it is gratifying to see the widespread industry support of our mission and we thank all of the generous donors who make so many educational opportunities possible,” said Egan.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and all contributions are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law. To make a donation, visit uofafoundation.com.

Show Full Article