Cloyes Timing Drive Systems And Components To Be Featured At AAPEX 2018



With focus on increased coverage and continued service to its customers, Cloyes Gear & Products has announced it will display its complete line of timing drive system products during AAPEX 2018, taking place Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

After its founding as a timing gear and sprocket manufacturer in 1921, Cloyes has grown into one of the automotive industry’s leading suppliers of timing kits and components, including both chain- and belt-driven applications. During AAPEX 2018, Cloyes will feature its latest applications added throughout the year, including kits for the chain-driven Mazda 2.3L, Nissan 2.5L, Ford 2.3L/2.5L, and Ford 3.5L engines, as well as the belt-driven Ford 1.6L engine.

“Our research and development and engineering teams have had an impressive year identifying and bringing to market new Cloyes products that our customers have been asking for,” said Mick Jordan, president for Cloyes. “Similar to many years in the past, AAPEX provides our team with the opportunity to connect with buyers and users of our products and allows us the chance to explain our continued focus on quick delivery, quality products and aftersales service.”

Cloyes also will serve as Gold Level sponsor for the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association’s Overseas Automotive Council Global Reception at Madame Tussauds on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

To view the company’s newly launched applications and its entire timing system product line, visit Cloyes in booth 4035 during the three-day event.