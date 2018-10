The digital version of the October issue of Underhood Service is available on-line.

CLICK HERE to access the easy-to-view digital version that features articles on SAE J2534, Fuel And Ignition Waveforms, Oil Additives, Knock Sensor Diagnostics, Ford Power Stroke Guide, Secondary Air Injection, Freeze Frame Diagnostics, Turbo Service, Embracing ADAS, HVAC Sensors, a host of Tech Tips, and more!