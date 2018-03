The digital version of the March issue of Underhood Service is available on-line.

CLICK HERE to access the easy-to-view digital version that features articles on OBDII Emissions Monitors, ACEA Oil Specifications, Camshaft and Crankshaft Waveforms, MLS Gasket Update, Spark Plug Fouling Diagnostics, Audi TPMS Diagnostics, Honda: iVTEC and Timing Chains , a host of Tech Tips, and more!