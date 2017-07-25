Champion Laboratories Releases New App

Champion Laboratories Inc. has introduced a new app for its brand of Champ filters that is designed to make identifying the right filter technologies for cars, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and ATVs easy and convenient.

Featuring user-friendly search tools such as part lookup by vehicle identification number (VIN), the new app puts all of the information users need to find a Champ oil filter, air filter, cabin air filter, fuel filter or transmission filter in the palm of their hand. The free app can be downloaded on iOS- and Android-powered smart phones and tablets by searching “Champ Quality Filters” on iTunes and Google Play.

The new app from Champ features a clean display that is optimized for viewing and interaction on mobile devices. Designed to be streamlined and easy to use, the app offers users these primary search tools:

VIN Search: Use the app’s camera to take a picture of a VIN, or type in a VIN to obtain a list of filters available for that VIN.

Use the app’s camera to take a picture of a VIN, or type in a VIN to obtain a list of filters available for that VIN. License Plate Search: Type in a license plate number to obtain a list of filters available for the automobile assigned to that license plate number.

Type in a license plate number to obtain a list of filters available for the automobile assigned to that license plate number. Part Search: Type a Champ part number into the app to obtain a part description, part dimensions and vehicle compatibility information.

For more information about Champ filters, visit champlabs.com/brands/champ.