Champion Battery Line For Automotive, Heavy-Duty And Light-Duty Applications Now Available Nationally

Federal-Mogul Motorparts‘ Champion brand continues its expansion with the introduction of a full line of batteries for commercial vehicles, light vehicles, marine, golf cart, power sport, and lawn and garden applications. Initially introduced in major Southern California markets as a kick-off to a national campaign, these new products will be available throughout the country in March.

Powered by positive grid technology, Champion batteries are engineered to optimize the flow of electricity, minimize corrosion and deliver consistent performance over battery life. The Champion battery range includes 180 products across its applications. For automotive uses, the line offers coverage for 98 percent of vehicles in operation.

“We are excited to be able to offer our batteries to a wide variety of customers in many different industries, as now more automotive and heavy-duty technicians, along with DIYers and those that service boats and neighborhood electric vehicles, will benefit from Champion’s long history of quality products to fulfill their battery requirements,” said Michael Proud, vice president, marketing, Americas, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “Champion has also recently rolled out new products from its expanded product portfolio, including light maintenance products and lifestyle elements, to give consumers a full range of choices for their automotive needs.”

In addition to batteries, the Champion product range includes bridge-style, beam, hybrid, winter and rear wiper blades; oil, air and cabin air filters; batteries for automotive, commercial, marine, golf cart and lawn-and-garden uses; premium capsules, HID and sealed beam headlights and LED and incandescent light bulbs; and world-class replacement spark plugs for automotive, motorsports, small-engine and other applications.