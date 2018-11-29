News
ago

Centerforce Launches New Website

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Centerforce, manufacturer of performance clutches for classic and late model cars and trucks, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at Centerforce.com. The website features an updated design with more content and improved functionality that makes finding the right Centerforce product easier than ever, the company says.

“We are excited to debut the new Centerforce website,” said General Manager Bryan Wilson. “This revamped website will help customers navigate the site with ease and will make for the best possible experience when visiting our site.”

One of the biggest improvements to the new site is the year/make/model lookup feature for all Centerforce clutch kits. This tool allows customers to quickly and efficiently find the correct kit for their application and optional components that go with it.

Centerforce’s new website also features a newly designed Sponsored Vehicle and Blog section that will be regularly updated with news on new product releases, special announcements, events and more.

Visit centerforce.com to learn more.

