Carter Fuel Systems Launches All-New Website



Carter Fuel Systems, an industry leader in automotive aftermarket fuel system solutions, has launched an all-new website: www.carterfuelsystems.com. Utilizing a robust, state-of-the-art platform featuring a modern scrolling format and responsive design, the site further emphasizes Carter’s “Refueled Carter” initiative announced in 2016. The website also reinforces the company’s renewed commitment to providing product lines specifically engineered to maximize performance and make fuel pump replacement as easy as possible for the installer.

Showcasing Carter’s bold new, modern branding, the website serves as a comprehensive resource for information on Carter’s entire line of products. Understanding that many customers seek product information on-the-go, the site has been optimized for mobile use to better facilitate tablet and smartphone navigation.

“The new Carter website was designed with the technician in mind,” said Mellissa Krause, brand marketing manager at Carter Fuel Systems. “We developed a more user-friendly interface with simplified site navigation and enhanced online tools so technicians and other visitors can easily access the information they need when considering a fuel pump purchase.”

In addition to in-depth product descriptions and warranty information, the new site houses a dedicated resources page providing helpful industry tips and insights on everything from universal pump guidelines to common causes of fuel pump failure to the latest industry trends.

To explore the new website and find out more information about Carter’s lines of fuel system solutions, visit www.carterfuelsystems.com.