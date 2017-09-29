Carter Fuel Systems Introduces 19 New Part Numbers

Carter Fuel Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of complete fuel system solutions, announced the introduction of 19 new part numbers, covering a series of model year applications ranging from 1998 to 2017. The new part numbers include 12 fuel pump module assemblies, three direct injection high-pressure fuel pumps, three fuel pump tank lock rings and one fuel tank sender assembly.

“Carter’s continuing commitment to new product introductions and development is reiterated in this new [part] number announcement,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer. “Our focus is [on] maintaining appropriate late-model coverage, emphasizing import applications, and offering an all makes and models program with superior coverage.”

Extending coverage to reach 3.2 million additional passenger vehicles, the new part numbers fit popular domestic models such as the Dodge Ram, Chevrolet Silverado, Chrysler 200 and Buick Allure. In addition, the new part number introduction significantly extends coverage to fit commonly driven foreign-manufactured models, including the Nissan Cube, Volvo S70, Honda CRV and Toyota Prius.

To learn more about Carter’s lines of fuel system solutions, visit carterfuelsystems.com.