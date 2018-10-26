News
Carter Fuel Systems Announces 11 New Part Numbers, Plans To Showcase Product Line At AAPEX

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

Carter Fuel Systems has announced the introduction of 11 new part numbers, including five fuel pump module assemblies, three fuel pump tank seals, two direct injection high-pressure fuel pumps and an electric fuel pump. These new part numbers target late-model applications and extend Carter’s coverage to reach more than 1.3 million additional passenger vehicles.

“As the premier event for the automotive aftermarket industry, AAPEX offers an opportunity to personally connect with technicians and other service professionals,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president and chief marketing officer. “We plan to showcase Carter’s wide range of premium engineered fuel system solutions, including our newest late-model coverage.”

A broad lineup of Carter’s fuel system solutions will be on display in the TRICO Group booth No. 3038 at AAPEX 2018 Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit carterfuelsystems.com.

