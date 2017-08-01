CarMD Launches Its CarMD Garage Online Service For Vehicle Owners, Used Car Shoppers And Automotive Industry Partners

CarMD, a leading provider of automotive diagnostic information, has announced the launch of CarMD Garage, a turnkey online tool for car and truck owners. The CarMD Garage service enables anyone to input a vehicle’s year, make, model – or vehicle identification number (VIN) – and mileage to generate a free CarMD Garage Vehicle Health Report with information that can reduce the cost of vehicle ownership and extend a vehicle’s life.

“CarMD Garage offers a way to find solutions for some of the most frequently searched for vehicle service and repair information as well as automated, accurate parts purchasing,” said David Rich, CarMD’s technical director. “Different CarMD Garage features will appeal to different markets, whether you are a consumer who just wants to stay on top of your vehicle’s performance, a DIYer who wants service your own vehicle or get details and estimates for repairs, or an aftermarket or telematics affiliate partner looking to enhance the overall value provided to customers by offering monthly vehicle health reports.”

Each free CarMD Garage Vehicle Health Report may include the following information:

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) decoding

Average miles per gallon (MPG)

Recalls

Service maintenance due

Warranty status

Predicted failure count

Technical service bulletin (TSB) count

A sample report can be found here.

The following optional Premium Report information for most 1996 to current OBD-II cars, light trucks, minivans and SUVs also is available for purchase:

Detailed service maintenance due information with repair difficulty, parts and labor cost for each service item

Detailed predicted failures with description, percentage of likelihood, repair difficulty, and parts and labor

Estimates for service issues likely to occur in the next 12 months

PDF of each of the articles for all TSBs by system available for that vehicle

Vehicle Title History Reporting, including DMV and accident history

CarMD Garage is designed for average motorists, used car buyers and sellers, as well as automotive enthusiasts and DIYers. For instance, being able to decode a VIN or lookup warranty status can be helpful when listing a used car for sale or shopping for car insurance. While being able to look up maintenance due from the convenience of a phone, tablet or computer, instead of digging through the glove box to find the service manual can save car owners time and hassle.

As online auto parts purchasing becomes more prevalent, automotive enthusiasts and DIYers find that it can be difficult and time-consuming to search millions of parts online to find the right part for a specific vehicle. When maintenance is due, CarMD Garage pinpoints the right part and provides a direct link to purchase the part online, which also reduces returns for the online retailer.

In addition to being available direct to consumers, CarMD Garage can be integrated into partner websites, apps and telematics services, and revenue-sharing options are available for high-volume B2B partners. CarMD also is seeking select affiliate partners in the used car, usage-based insurance, automotive retail and repair shop referral markets. According to the company, CarMD Garage reports offer a valuable, yet low-cost way for business partners to enhance the automotive services they provide to their users as well as increase customer retention.

To run a free CarMD Garage Vehicle Health Report, visit carmd.com/garage.