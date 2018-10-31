CARDONE ‘Remanufactures’ Its Brand



CARDONE Industries unveiled its new brand Tuesday during AAPEX 2018. The company announced the rebranding saying it comes with “a renewed commitment to modernize and provide industry-leading solutions to the automotive aftermarket.” The company has re-engineered its brand and website to better serve customers and deliver OE alternative solutions.

“Engineers are a curious and adventurous group, always pursuing improvements and enhancements to today’s products to create tomorrow’s solutions. We celebrate that pursuit and re-engineered our very brand,” said Stan Gowisnock, CEO and president of CARDONE. “As the leading global automotive remanufacturer, we saw an opportunity to remanufacture ourselves to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.”

Beyond new packaging and a refreshed logo, CARDONE also has redesigned its website to offer a more user-friendly experience for customers. Visitors to CARDONE’s AAPEX booth will have the opportunity to preview the new site and, in mid-November, the new cardone.com will launch to the public.

“This is just the beginning and a glimpse of what we have planned at CARDONE,” said Michael Cardone III, owner and executive chairman. “The automotive landscape is evolving, and we are evolving with it and poised to drive the industry into the future.”

In addition to unveiling the new brand, CARDONE is showcasing its focus on innovation, quality parts and technician training this week during AAPEX 2018. The automotive aftermarket leader is displaying solutions at its booth including:

Hybrid vehicle parts;

Electric power steering;

Premium coated calipers; and

Diesel injectors.

Joining CARDONE were Swag Custom Rides and Rotomaster.

Swag Custom Rides, the nation’s first and only automotive custom restoration nonprofit shop, partnered with CARDONE to build a fully functioning Mini-Cooper, intentionally cut in half in order to give young aspiring technicians an up-close look at how a vehicle runs and operates. The training vehicle was on display at CARDONE’s booth throughout AAPEX, after which it will roll out across the country to drive engagement with the next generation of automotive technicians.

Rotomaster, a global leader in turbocharger engineering and the newest member of the CARDONE family, featured solutions for Dodge Rams, Ford Series trucks and other medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as agricultural, off-highway, construction and marine vehicles.