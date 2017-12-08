CARDONE Extends Installation Video Competition Deadline



CARDONE Industries has extended the deadline to enter its tech video competition to Jan. 31, 2018. Car enthusiasts now have an extra two months to share an original video featuring the installation or service of an under-the-hood or under-the-car automotive part to be entered for a chance to win $5,000.

To enter the contest, videos must be submitted through videocontest.cardone.com. There is no limit to the number of valid videos entrants can submit to the contest. Viewers and entrants are encouraged to vote, share, like, comment and tweet about their favorite videos to earn more points for that video and increase their chances of winning. The person who submits the entry with the most points at the end of the contest wins the $5,000 cash prize. Visit videocontest.cardone.com/terms-and-conditions for a complete list of rules and entry requirements.

CARDONE will announce the winner on or about Feb. 7, 2018, through the contest website and on cardone.com. The winner and other top-rated contestant videos also will be featured on CARDONE’s YouTube channel.

All entrants who submit a valid video entry as part of the contest also will be eligible to receive one entry in CARDONE’s Eco-friendly Hot Rod Giveaway.