CARDONE To Debut Latest New And Reman Auto Parts At AAPEX 2017

CARDONE Industries will showcase its latest new and remanufactured parts, as well as a series of soon-to-be-released OE alternatives at AAPEX 2017 in Las Vegas.

CARDONE researches supply gaps in existing product lines to predict future trends of repair demand in auto care. CARDONE says it will be one of the first to market with several OE alternative parts. The OE alternatives that CARDONE will feature at AAPEX will include:

Hybrid battery modules (IMA)

Telematics modules

Front radar sensors

Power steering control modules

Other soon-to-be released OE alternatives on display at AAPEX will include transmission electro-hydraulic control modules (TEHCMs) and intermediate shafts. CARDONE also will feature camshaft phasers, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) pumps, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) heating pots, nitrogen oxide (NOx) sensors, turbochargers and Ultra calipers, among other parts.

Visitors to the show are welcome to stop by CARDONE’s booth No. 3826 to speak with CARDONE’s representatives and resident technical experts.

For more information on CARDONE Industries, visit cardone.com.