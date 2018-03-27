CARDONE And Swag Custom Rides Tour Dual-Fuel 1966 Chevelle Across Nation

CARDONE Industries and partner Swag Custom Rides, a nonprofit custom auto restoration shop, have announced the tour schedule for the fully restored and reimagined 1966 Chevy Chevelle the two companies recently worked on together. The classic hot rod, known as “Mystique,” is the first “eco-friendly muscle car” that runs on either E-85 ethanol or gas with the flip of a switch, according to CARDONE. The two organizations will tour the Chevelle across the nation to showcase the high-tech features of the car, sleek interior and exterior design, as well as give auto enthusiasts the chance to enter CARDONE’s Hot Rod Giveaway sweepstakes.

“CARDONE gave us the freedom to design Mystique with some guidelines and at the top of the list was innovation. So, we looked at taking a vehicle from a different era, modernizing it and pushing into it as much technology as possible,” said John Muratori, founder and CEO of Swag Custom Rides. “I can’t wait to give the keys to someone, so they can drive off with this car.”

To help find the car’s new owner, CARDONE has just unveiled a new microsite to provide a one-stop destination to enter the sweepstakes, learn about the specs of the dual-fuel hot rod, and see a full listing of where and when the 1966 Chevelle will tour. The microsite is located at: cardonehotrodgiveaway.com.

Several upcoming car shows on Mystique’s road tour include:

April 27-29 – Goodguys 4th North Carolina Nationals; Raleigh, North Carolina

May 11-12 – Goodguys 13th Nashville Nationals; Nashville, Tennessee

May 26-27 – Swag Invitational; New Britain, Connecticut

Aug. 7-12 – Hot August Nights; Reno, Nevada

CARDONE and Swag Custom Rides will draw the grand-prize winner around June 12 and will reveal the winner through the sweepstakes micro-site and CARDONE.com. The Grand Prize includes the Chevelle, $15,000 and travel accommodations to attend the 2018 Hot August Nights car show in Reno, Nevada, where CARDONE and Swag Rides will officially present the car to the winner.

To view all the details of the dual-fuel 1966 Chevelle, track the tour locations and dates, or enter the sweepstakes, visit cardonehotrodgiveaway.com.