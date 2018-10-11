CanDo International Introduces Passenger Car And Light Truck Scan Tool With Remote Diagnostics

The CanDo International C-Pro is a fully loaded, full-functionality scan tool complete with bi-directional controls, special test functions and a full suite of activations and service resets.

Packaged in an 8-in. Android tablet that connects to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the scan tool is intuitive to use and easy to update. The C-Pro also includes a Remote Diagnostics function that allows technicians to remote into the C-Pro, regardless of where it may be. European, Asian and domestic passenger cars and light trucks are fully covered.

For additional information, visit CanDo International.