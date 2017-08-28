BWD Automotive Releases 332 New Part Numbers

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 332 new part numbers to its BWD engine management line. The release spans 60 product categories and expands coverage through the 2017 model year by an additional 184 million VIO.

BWD continues to expand its switch line with the addition of 157 switches – including 25 cruise control switches – to increase total switch coverage by 42 million VIO. The brand also added 87 new sensors including 53 ABS speed sensors and 11 vehicle speed sensors. Other notables include 25 transmission control solenoids, 17 fuel vapor leak detection pumps and eight variable valve timing (VVT) components.

All new applications are listed in the e-catalog found at BWDbrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

For highlights from the release, watch BWD’s latest New Parts Spotlight on youtube.com/bwdbrand.