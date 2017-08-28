News/Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)
ago

BWD Automotive Releases 332 New Part Numbers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Raise Medium-Duty Vehicles With Mohawk 18,000-lb. Capacity Two-Post Lift

Matco Offers 12V Cordless Infinium Impact Driver Kit

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Launches Password Protected Reports For Shops

Management Success To Host Marketing Webinar For Shop Owners

BWD Automotive Releases 332 New Part Numbers

Ford: P0315 Crankshaft Code Set On Mustangs

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Diagnose Low-Pressure Fuel Systems Problems With Pico Sight Block

Schumacher Electric Introduces 360° LED Cordless Work Light

Clore Automotive Offers New Jump-N-Carry 12-Volt Lithium Jump Starter And Power Supply

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 332 new part numbers to its BWD engine management line. The release spans 60 product categories and expands coverage through the 2017 model year by an additional 184 million VIO.

BWD continues to expand its switch line with the addition of 157 switches – including 25 cruise control switches – to increase total switch coverage by 42 million VIO. The brand also added 87 new sensors including 53 ABS speed sensors and 11 vehicle speed sensors. Other notables include 25 transmission control solenoids, 17 fuel vapor leak detection pumps and eight variable valve timing (VVT) components.

All new applications are listed in the e-catalog found at BWDbrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

For highlights from the release, watch BWD’s latest New Parts Spotlight on youtube.com/bwdbrand.

Show Full Article