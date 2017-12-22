BWD Automotive Releases 324 New Part Numbers



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 324 new part numbers to its BWD engine management line, covering domestic and import vehicles. The release expands coverage through the 2017 model year by an additional 167 million VIO.

BWD has continued to expand its line of variable valve timing (VVT) components. With the addition of seven VVT Sprockets and one VVT Solenoid, BWD’s VVT line now totals more than 300 parts. The brand also introduced 51 new exhaust gas temperature (EGT) sensors for both diesel and gas applications. Other notable additions include 26 fuel vapor canisters, 22 vehicle speed sensors and 100 additional sensors.

To learn more about BWD’s aftermarket VVT coverage, visit BWDVVT.com.

To view the highlights, watch BWD’s New Part Spotlight Vol. 22 at YouTube.com/BWDBrand.

All new applications are listed in the e-catalog found at BWDbrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.