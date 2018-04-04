Burlington Foreign Car Parts Joins National Pronto Association

National Pronto Association has announced the addition of Burlington Foreign Car Parts Inc. (BFCP) to the Pronto Membership, effective April 1.

This April, BFCP will be celebrating 45 years of serving the aftermarket. Burlington Foreign Car Parts began in 1973 with Tom Glaser and a van full of Volkswagen parts. Over time, the delivery operation expanded in product lines, car makes, delivery vehicles and locations. Glaser’s wife Jill and son Adam have become integral to the growth at BFCP.

Through hard work, a dedication to customer service, continual innovation and, as The Glaser’s say, “the best team and customer base that anyone could wish for,” the company has expanded from these humble beginnings.

The company currently has nine locations in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. BFCP continues to utilize the name “Foreign” as it operates as an import specialist, however the company has carried a full line of hard parts for both import and domestic vehicles for more than 25 years. The company maintains an extremely knowledgeable sales staff in both foreign and domestic parts offering delivery to its customers in Vermont and New Hampshire and New York.