News
ago

Brake Parts Inc And Remy Raise $25,000 For The American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Carter Fuel Systems Introduces 19 New Part Numbers

Brake Parts Inc And Remy Raise $25,000 For The American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

3 Shell ROTELLA Engine Oils Meet Ford Diesel Engine Oil Specification

Bosch Announces September Giving Track Contributions

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce The Perfect Stop Powersports Summer Giveaway Sweepstakes Winners

IMR Insight Report Shows Consumers Are Delaying Vehicle Routine Maintenance

Milwaukee Introduces Combination Wrench Sets

MAHLE Service Solutions Offers TechPRO VDS Combo Kit For Light And Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics

Registration Opens For MACS 2018 Training Event And Trade Show

Yellow Jacket Offers Refrigerant Management System For R-134a And R-1234yf


In the aftermath of the recent devastating hurricanes, employees of Brake Parts Inc (BPI) and Remy Power Products across the U.S. raised money for the American Red Cross and, with a contribution from BPI, donated $25,000 to help with the hurricane relief efforts.

“I’m so proud of the way that the BPI and Remy employees saw a need and then came together to generously donate to the American Red Cross to help the tens of thousands of people who have been displaced and have lost their homes and belongings to the recent hurricanes,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO of Brake Parts Inc. “We have a strong history of supporting those in need, whether it be in our community or across the country, and this donation campaign is just another example of the generous spirit of our people.”

For two weeks, employees donated to the campaign and BPI matched the donation to the American Red Cross. The mission of the American Red Cross (redcross.org) is to provide compassionate care and disaster relief to those in need.

Show Full Article