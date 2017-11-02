Bosch Introduces New Heavy-Duty Diagnostic Tool Package

Bosch introduced at AAPEX 2017 the new 3823 ESI[truck]Pro heavy-duty diagnostic tool. Bosch says the 3823 features the most heavy-duty vehicle coverage in its price range to scan, diagnose, troubleshoot and repair trucks faster. Bosch’s new heavy-duty diagnostic tool includes OEM-specific coverage, manual DPF regeneration capabilities, component actuations and actuation tests. With the 3823, techs and shops also receive brake, transmission and trailer ABS coverage for more diagnostic power. The new diagnostic tool covers all major heavy-duty truck, medium-duty truck, engine, transmission, and brake system combinations with diagnostics, component actuations, special tests and automatic module identification for Class 6-8 trucks.

The 3823 ESI[truck]Pro comes as a 10.1-inch rugged Windows tablet or as a PC kit. Both versions include all makes/models heavy-duty coverage, data stream and component actuations.

ESI[truck] Pro will help technicians:

Read and clear codes

Run DPF regeneration and maintenance resets

Perform actuation tests and component actuations

Auto ID for Class 6-8 vehicles to find and talk to vehicle modules

Read OE-specific brake and trailer ABS modules and run tests

Conduct cylinder cut-out actuation tests

Wirelessly communicate with heavy-duty trucks

Create customizable diagnostic and health reports

An available troubleshooting and repair info subscription can reduce diagnostic time with confirmed fixes, diagnostic help and vehicle-specific info based on trouble codes, year, make, model, engine and data sets.

The Bosch 3823ESI[truck]Pro covers all heavy-duty on-road vehicles including some of the most popular and frequently seen by techs, fleets and in shops:

Heavy-duty Diagnostics coverage: Freightliner, International, Kenworth, Mack, Volvo, Peterbilt, Sterling, Westernstar, MD Trucks, Sprinter Van, Isuzu, GM and Ford.

Engine coverage: Caterpillar, Cummins, Detroit Diesel-MBE, Deutz, MTU, Navistar, PACCAR, Perkins and Volvo, and includes medium- and light-duty basic software.

Adhering to industry communication standard RP1210, the tool will read and clear codes, perform calibrations, track service schedules, read data streams and component technical data. It also includes basic OBD II scan for light-duty trucks 1996 and newer.

New diagnostic software for Bosch’s heavy-duty tools is available three times per year, with a one-year subscription, including all three updates. New tools include a one-year subscription, providing techs with 12 months of engine, brake, transmission, ABS coverage and more.

Also available from Bosch heavy-duty diagnostics are the 3824 ESI[truck]Expert tool and HDS 200 heavy-duty code reader. The 3824 features all coverage found in 3823 and adds system info, technical info, parameter configurations, change calibrations, wiring diagrams, injector coding and service schedules. The heavy-duty code reader displays and graphs live data from SAE standard MIDS/PIDS along with on-screen definitions of diagnostic trouble codes and is HD-OBD compatible.