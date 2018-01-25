Bosch Introduces The HDS 200 Heavy Duty Scan Tool In North America



Bosch has announced the new HDS 200 heavy-duty scan tool, offering an easy to use, cost-effective solution for technicians working on class 4-8 trucks. HDS 200 is a solution for aftermarket repair shops that sometimes service heavy and medium duty trucks. The tool is also great for heavy-duty shops that need a second triage tool or to equip their mobile repair trucks.

The HDS 200 is a ruggedized and durable tool with a color display to read and clear diagnostic trouble codes. To better assist technicians in diagnosis and repair, the tool displays and graphs live data from SAE standard MIDS/PIDS along with on-screen definitions of diagnostic trouble codes and is HD-OBD compatible. Users have the option of recording data to playback information. The tool offers Global OBD II Quick Test for gasoline and diesel engines. For seamless integration into the shop, a demo mode allows the opportunity for technician training.

The Bosch HDS 200 Heavy Duty Scan Tool kit includes a nine-pin Deutsch cable, six-in Deutsch cable, 16 pin HD/OBD II cable, USB cable, quick start guide and carrying case.

Links:

Bosch

The Bosch Group