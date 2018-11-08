Bosch Introduces FOCUS Premium Windshield Wiper Blade, Available At O’Reilly Auto Parts

Bosch has announced FOCUS as the newest addition to its windshield wiper blade product line, designed to provide optimal night clarity and enhance safer driving. Bosch FOCUS is now available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores nationwide and at OReillyAuto.com.

The new premium windshield wiper helps to reduce blur with NightView ultrasonic welding technology, which fuses the blade and base connector to form a single core construction. According to Bosch, the design provides uniform wiping stability across the entire length of the blade. In addition, glare is minimized using ClearMax 365 rubber technology, featuring a flexible dual synthetic rubber blend and precision-cut polymer edge to create an optimal wipe angle. The technology also promotes a longer product life, as it protects the wiping edge from ozone deterioration, extreme weather and road debris.

FOCUS is equipped with a NightSpoiler, combining a water-repelling polymer compound and a light-absorbing charcoal powder. The spoiler helps to repel water droplets and minimize ice buildup for extreme all-weather safety. A SafeCheck indicator alerts users when it’s time to check the wiping performance of their blades to ensure safer driving in rain, sleet and snow.

Offering broad compatibility, the FOCUS windshield wiper blade includes several connectors such as the new DENSO Top Lock, U-Hook, Side Lock, Top Lock and Pinch Tab.

Offered in different blade types, sizes, connections and prices, Bosch windshield wiper blades are available for virtually every vehicle on the road. For more information, visit BoschAutoParts.com.