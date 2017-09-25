Bosch Introduces ENVISION Premium Windshield Wiper Blade In The U.S.



Bosch has announced ENVISION as the newest addition to its windshield wiper product line, designed to sharpen night visibility and provide extreme weather safety. Bosch ENVISION is now available at AutoZone stores nationwide and at AutoZone.com.

The new premium windshield wiper helps to reduce blur with NightFocus ultrasonic technology, which fuses the base connector and blade to form a single core construction and provide an even wipe across the entire length of the wiper. In addition, glare is reduced through ClearMax365 rubber technology, featuring a flexible dual synthetic rubber blend and precision-cut polymer edge to create an optimal wipe angle. The technology also promotes a longer product life, as it protects the wiping edge from ozone deterioration, extreme weather and road debris.

ENVISION is equipped with a NightBlack spoiler, combining a light-absorbing charcoal powder and water repelling polymer compound. The spoiler helps to repel water droplets and minimize ice buildup for extreme, all-weather wiping performance. A SafeCheck indicator alerts users when it’s time to check the condition of their blades to ensure safer driving in rain, sleet and snow.

Offering broad compatibility, the ENVISION windshield wiper blade includes several connectors such as the new DENSO Top Lock, U-Hook, Side Lock, Top Lock and Pinch Tab.

Offered in different blade types, sizes, connections and prices, Bosch windshield wiper blades are available for virtually every vehicle on the road. For more information, visit BoschAutoParts.com.