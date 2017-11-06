Bosch Giving Track Announces $3,000 In Contributions To The Kyle Busch Foundation And The Checkered Flag Foundation



Bosch Giving Track contributed $3,000 to charities specified by its sponsored teams, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske in the month of October. Through Giving Track, Bosch contributes $1,000 to a team-specified charity each time a driver from one of its sponsored teams secures a 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory. Bosch Giving Track has contributed a total of $19,000 in donations this season following wins by drivers of sponsored teams.

Contributions were secured by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch and Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski:

Kyle Busch’s victories on Oct. 1 at the Apache Warrior 400 and Oct. 29 at the First Data 500 earned $2,000 for the Kyle Busch Foundation, which is committed to empowering children, families and communities to overcome hardship by providing essential tools to allow them to live their best lives possible.

Brad Keselowski’s victory at the Alabama 500 on Oct. 15 secured $1,000 to the Checkered Flag Foundation, which honors and assists those who have sacrificed greatly for our country.

“As the end of the season nears, Bosch is proud to continue to help support our sponsored team’s drivers as they battle for the championship title,” said Tony Pauly, director of advertising and brand management for Robert Bosch LLC, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Through Giving Track and our partnerships with all our sponsored teams, Bosch is able to provide support both on and off the track.”

Bosch involvement in motorsports dates back to the early 1900s, and it has been equipping NASCAR teams with parts and technical advice since 1991. In 2012, when NASCAR made the move from carbureted engines to more efficient fuel injected engines, Bosch became the sport’s exclusive oxygen sensor supplier. Bosch is now the technical partner for gasoline components including oxygen sensors, fuel injectors and fuel pumps.