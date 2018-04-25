Bosch Expands Braking, Engine Management, Steering Systems And Rotating Machine Product Lines

Bosch has added new parts coverage for vehicles from Ford, Lexus, BMW, Nissan and more in March and April. The new SKUs cover more than 37.7 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada for select vehicles needing replacement brakes, engine management components, steering systems, starters and alternators.

Bosch brake pads

Ten new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers extend coverage to more than 1.1 million late-model domestic, European and Asian vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada including the 2014-‘15 Lexus IS 250, 2015-‘17 Chevrolet Colorado, 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2015-‘16 Ford Mustang and 2003-‘06 Dodge Sprinter 3500. The new part numbers include synthetic lubricant with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications.

Twenty-one new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line. The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 5.1 million late-model domestic and Asian vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2010-‘15 Buick LaCrosse, 2010-‘17 GMC Terrain, 2016-‘17 Kia Sorento, 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2013-‘17 Chevrolet Malibu.

Two new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Severe Duty Disc Brake Pad product line, extending coverage to 30,000 late-model domestic vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Bosch says its Severe Duty Disc Brake Pads provide optimal all-around braking performance and use Advanced Aerospace Alloy Transfer Layer Technology in the friction formulas that have the best-in-class performance and quiet operation, and also provide long life. The new SKUs offer coverage for vehicles including the 2014-‘16 Dodge Charger.

Bosch engine management components

Bosch has announced the addition of one new engine management component, providing late-model coverage for 19.1 million General Motors (GM) vehicles in operation. The new Bosch Fuel Pressure Sensor is a critical component for today’s engine management systems.

The new SKU offers coverage for vehicles, including the 2008-‘18 Buick Allure, 2013-‘17 Cadillac ATS, 2008-‘18 Buick LaCrosse and 2009-‘11 Cadillac DTS.

Bosch steering systems

Nineteen new part numbers have been added to the Bosch Steering System product line, covering 5.7 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The new SKUs extend coverage to vehicles including the 1998-2010 Volkswagen Beetle, 2011-‘15 Ford F-250 Super Duty, 2007-‘11 Jeep Wrangler, 2008-‘13 BMW 128i and more.

Bosch steering systems is an evolution from the already well-known and established ZFLS steering joint venture. Bosch continues to develop new releases for the aftermarket, specializing in European import vehicles, but also offering domestic applications.

Bosch alternators and starters (rotating machines)

18 new part numbers have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including 16 SKUs for remanufactured alternators and two SKUs for remanufactured starters. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 6.6 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2013-‘15 Acura ILX L4 Cyl. 2.4L, 2016 Cadillac CTS V8 Cyl. 6.2L, 2013-‘17 Honda Accord L4 Cyl. 2.4, 2005-‘08 Mini Cooper L4 Cyl. 1.6L and 2013-‘16 Lincoln MKS V6 Cyl. 3.7L.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand. They are 100-percent performance-tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service.

“Through the constant expansion of our aftermarket product lines, Bosch continues to extend coverage to include new applications each month,” said Thomas Winter, Robert Bosch LLC, vice president, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “We are committed to offering quality parts that technicians need in order to do the job right the first time.”

For more information on new Bosch products, click here.