Bosch Expands Braking And Rotating Machine Product Lines

Bosch has added new parts coverage for vehicles from Ford, BMW, Chevrolet, Audi, Nissan, Mazda and more in December. The new SKUs cover more than 11 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, offering OE fit, form and function for select vehicles needing replacement brakes, starters and alternators.

Bosch brake pads

Three new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers extend coverage to more than 612,000 late-model domestic and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2013 Ford Escape, 2002 BMW X5 4.4L V8, 2002-‘03 BMW X5 4.6L V8 and 2004-‘06 BMW X5 4.8L V8. The new part numbers feature synthetic lubricant included with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications.

Five new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style, multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening. According to Bosch, the pads are designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 704,000 late-model domestic and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2013 Ford Escape, 2012-‘15 Ford Focus, 2009-‘16 Chevrolet Corvette, 2000-‘05 Ferrari 360, 2006-‘16 Volkswagen Touareg and more.

Bosch alternators and starters (rotating machines)

Forty-two new part numbers have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including two SKUs for new alternators, 32 SKUs for remanufactured alternators, one SKU for a new starter and seven SKUs for remanufactured starters. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 10 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2016-‘17 Mercedes-Benz Metris 2.0L L4, 2015-‘16 Ford Transit-150 3.2L L5 DIESEL Turbocharged, 2015-‘17 Ford Edge 2.0L L4, 2007-‘17 Lexus ES350 3.5L V6 and more.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand, according to the company. They are 100 percent performance-tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service, the company adds.

“With Bosch’s continuously expanding product lines, technicians can find the coverage they need for the parts they depend on,” said Thomas Winter, vice president Automotive Aftermarket NA, Robert Bosch LLC. “The entire line of Bosch auto parts helps shops and garages to increase efficiencies when servicing their customers’ vehicles.”

