Bosch Announces Globally Compatible Plug-In Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Bosch has launched the EV400 series plug-in electric vehicle charging stations. The new 240-volt, Level 2 station has an adjustable current limit from 12-32 amps, a 25-foot cable and option of Type 1 J1772 or Type 2 IEC connectors. The station is certified in most global markets and standards, including Type 1 J1772, used in regions with single-phase electricity like North American and Japan, and Type 2 IEC, used in regions with three-phase electricity like Europe, South and Central America. Bosch’s EV410 NA uses the Type 1 J1772 connector while the EV430 EU uses the Type 2 IEC connector.

A plug-in installation option allows the station to be moved quickly to where it is needed without expensive reinstallation costs. It also may help reduce initial installation cost, Bosch says, requiring only a standard 50-amp 240V receptacle that can be used for other purposes when the station is not plugged in.

A weather-resistant NEMA 3R enclosure protects the station from four-season weather including wind, rain, dust, dirt, snow, ice and more.

Made in the U.S. with globally sourced components, the new station is ultra-low maintenance with a minimalist, compact design and user-friendly operation, says the company. It can be installed inside a garage, dealership, repair shop or outdoors with an in-use cover, as required by National Electric Code. Bosch covers the EV400 with a three-year warranty.

For more information on Bosch EV400 and other Bosch charging stations, visit boschevsolutions.com.