BorgWarner Innovation Helps Hybrids Improve Fuel Efficiency And Reduce Emissions

Developed for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), BorgWarner’s exhaust heat recovery system (EHRS) will enter production later this year for vehicles from a major North American automaker. By using the heat from exhaust gas which would normally be diverted through the exhaust pipes and wasted, the company’s technology reduces engine warm-up time, enhances efficiency and significantly improves fuel economy and reduces emissions. This cost-effective solution offers compact packaging, low weight and can easily be integrated into existing vehicles.

“Until a cold engine reaches its optimal operating temperature, it is much less fuel efficient and generates higher emissions, which is one of the challenges to master for upcoming emissions regulations. Our EHRS minimizes engine heat-up time, helping automakers around the globe meet new and more stringent regulations,” said Joe Fadool, president and general manager, BorgWarner Emissions & Thermal Systems. “With the EHRS, BorgWarner serves the growing demand for highly efficient solutions to reduce emissions and strengthens its position as a leading supplier of clean technologies.”

Combining an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system with a waste heat recovery system (WHRS), BorgWarner leverages its vast experience in heat transfer and exhaust gas aftertreatment technologies, such as EGR coolers and valves, enabling the company to offer a superior solution. The EHRS reduces mechanical losses by using the energy conserved within the exhaust gas. During engine cold starts, a valve controls the exhaust gas flow, routing it through a heat exchanger, where the thermal energy of the gas heats up the vehicle’s subsystem fluids. As a result, the engine warms up faster, reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. BorgWarner’s low-pressure EGR valve precisely controls the temperatures in the combustion chamber, improving engine efficiency and combustion timing. In addition, the technology reduces carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide emissions, as well as particulate matter.