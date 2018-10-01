Booster PAC And Jump-N-Carry Celebrate 25 Years



Clore Automotive is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Booster PAC and Jump-N-Carry brands.

According to Clore, since 1993, when Century Manufacturing (Booster PAC) and K&K Jump Start (Jump-N-Carry) first pioneered handheld jump starters in North America, the two brands have provided powerful, effective and safe jump starting solutions for professional technicians and consumers. Both brands have become fixtures in all channels of the automotive aftermarket, according to Clore, thanks to products like the Booster PAC ES5000 and Jump-N-Carry JNC660.

In 2001, with the merging of Century Manufacturing and K&K Jump Start/Chargers to form Clore Automotive, these two leading brands moved from a competitive to a complementary situation. The combined resources created from the merger enabled the brands to further advance their leading battery technologies, delivering greater performance and power output from the same package. The years following the merger saw the development and commercialization of new models, such as the JNCAIR and the JNC770R, as well as expanded development of co-branded and private label models to meet the needs of channel partners throughout the aftermarket.

In recent years, the brands have seen expansion into new jump-starting technologies, such as a lithium battery driven model and models powered by ultracapacitor power supplies. Regardless of the underlying technology, Booster PAC and Jump-N-Carry jump starters remain true to their professional grade lineage by delivering the features and performance needed by today’s technician, the company says.