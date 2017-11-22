BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Unveils Video Feature For Digital Inspections

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leader in automotive software solutions, recently released its second most requested and anticipated feature. Mobile Manager Pro users can now record and send 10-second video clips to their customers.

This new addition to digital inspections helps educate customers on the condition of their vehicles.

“A picture may be worth a thousand words, but a video gives the whole story,” said Tom Emery, senior software engineer at BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “This feature is the second most requested addition to our software. We continue to listen to our customers and provide them with the tools they need to succeed.”

A picture can show leaks, heavily worn parts and such; but parts that wear over time and have excessive movement need video to relay the complete message. Sometimes, there is no way that all part failures can be depicted with a picture. This is where our new video feature helps to educate customers, says BOLT ON.

For more information regarding this free update, schedule a live demonstration with a member of the BOLT ON team at boltontechnology.com/request-a-demo/.