BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY To Announce New Products, Partnership And Lead Educational Presentations During AAPEX 2018

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, an automobile service-technology company, has announced plans to exhibit at AAPEX, in booth No. 30001.

The company will feature its award-winning software, designed to enable auto repair shops to photograph a vehicle’s condition, track repair processes, build customer profiles and communicate inspection summaries via text message. The technology is proven to significantly increase profitability per repair order. At AAPEX, in addition to showing off existing software, BOLT ON will demo two new product offerings:

Customizable websites for shops that integrate with their existing management system, while allowing for SEO optimization and customer interaction such as booking appointments and viewing service history online. Dashboards for multiple shop operators, enabling a global view of all activities across their shops with real-time remote monitoring, reporting and analytics.

“What makes BOLT ON’s software unique is the ability to share with vehicle owners not only what technicians are fixing but also why,” says Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “By giving technicians the tools to better explain repairs, we’re improving customer communications, trust and enhancing long-term relationships, which ultimately results in higher car counts and AROs.”

Also, at AAPEX, BOLT ON will host two TED Talk-style “Let’s Tech” presentations:

The Digital Advisor, at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30 — How digital technology can perform many of the services for the advisor, enabling them to more successfully educate the customer on the reasons behind maintenance and repair recommendations. The Digital Technician, at 1 p.m. Oct. 31— Using mobile technology to increase accuracy and efficiency through digital inspections, in-shop communications and instant access to crucial information to ultimately increase profitability.

Both presentations will be delivered on the Let’s Tech Stage by BOLT ON’s Director of Education, John “JB” Burkhauser. With more than 30 years of experience in a variety of areas, including managing shops, automotive trade school instructor and technical writing, Burkhauser is one of the industry’s leading authorities in auto repair, according to BOLT ON.

Also, during the expo, BOLT ON will unveil a new partnership with Elite Worldwide, a national leader in shop management training, which will enhance both companies’ training capabilities, further elevating the auto repair industry.

In addition, BOLT ON’S “What’s a Photo Worth?” contest, commemorating the 20 millionth upload of a repair photo using BOLT ON’s Mobile Manager Pro software, will be in full swing during AAPEX. The technician who snaps and uploads the 20 millionth photo using BOLT ON will win a complete package of new tools from Matco Tools, valued at more than $3,000.

To see both BOLT ON’s current and new software tools during the show or anytime online and to schedule a demo, click here.