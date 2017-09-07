News
BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s Review Manager Aims To Streamline Customer Feedback

Customer reviews are the pulse of any business. With BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s launch of Review Manager, automotive shop owners can now get instant reviews from their customers.

Locally owned businesses, like automotive repair shops, are constantly competing to provide services for their community. Review Manager, the new feature from BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, allows automotive repair shops to build their online presence at the click of a button. Shop owners can choose which customers to text links to, and have them review their most recent experience at the shop. That review will post directly to Google or Facebook.

Reviews not only help shops rank better on the web, but make it easier for customers to find that particular shop over the competition. “It’s the evolution of solutions,” said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “We are assisting shop owners with optimization when it comes to local search. The greatest way to do that is with genuine customer reviews.”

Review Manager is now available to all Pro Pack users for $100/month. For more information on Review Manager, or to sign up, visit http://lp.boltontechnology.com/review-manager.

