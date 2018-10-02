BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Launches Photo Contest To Celebrate 20M Milestone



Aftermarket technology company BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, in partnership with Matco Tools, has announced today the launch of the “What’s a Photo Worth” contest, commemorating the 20 millionth repair photo to be uploaded via BOLT ON’s software.

The technician who snaps and uploads the winning photo will be awarded a prize package that includes unique tools such as 10-piece Top Torque II screwdriver set, rechargeable floodlight, four-drawer heavy-duty service cart and ½-inch composite impact wrench. The winner will be able to choose from two different colored Matco offers, green or orange, both valued at $3,000. A full list of the prize contents can be viewed here.

“The first photo was uploaded through our software in 2013. Hitting this milestone, exceeding 20 million photos, symbolizes how technology is impacting the industry,” says BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s Founder and CEO Mike Risich. “We want to thank the shops who use our digital services as well as Matco Tools for partnering with us to advance our shared mission of bringing success to auto repair shops.”

BOLT ON says the accomplishment of reaching 20 million photos reinforces its status as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the region. The digital software, Mobile Manager Pro, can photograph, upload and share details of repairs and inspections with customers, which streamlines shop documentation and greatly enhances customer communication. Shops using BOLT ON’s digital communications technology experience increased positive feedback after customers receive a digital, color-coded copy of their inspection with annotated photos. It also allows technicians to easily review inspection results with vehicle owners, thereby building credibility, creating transparency and strengthening customer relations, which ultimately result in greater revenue for the repair shop. For example, shops that add photos to inspections have seen dramatic increases in repair orders by as much as $700 per vehicle.

“Both Matco and BOLT ON prioritize enhancing the success of the automotive aftermarket industry,” says Matco’s VP of Marketing Ben Gambrel. “We’re excited to partner with BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY for this contest as they reach this major milestone and will do our part to provide the quality tools technicians need.”

For more information or to see both BOLT ON’s current and new software tools in action, visit this link to schedule a demo.