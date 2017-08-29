News
BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Launches Password Protected Reports For Shops

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

Sensitive shop information can leave businesses vulnerable if taken into the wrong hands. BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leader in automotive software solutions, has launched Password Protected Reports to alleviate privacy issues.

Shop concerns and requests are the foundation to many of BOLT ON’s latest feature updates. Report Pro gives shop owners and managers the ability to create professional invoices, collect data and measure the growth of their shop by running reports. Due to the importance of the data in these reports, many shop owners have requested additional privacy settings to prevent the information from falling into the wrong hands.

BOLT ON’s new Password Protected Reports now provides shops with the ability to lock reports, with a password and the click of a button. By checking the option for Password Protected Reports, shops will now have an added security layer to their business information.

For more information regarding any of these updates, schedule a live demonstration with a member of the BOLT ON team at boltontechnology.com/request-a-demo.

