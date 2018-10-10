B’laster Supports Vo-Tech Students On Their ‘Rusty Race To SEMA’

Four automotive technology students from Freedom, Wisconsin, are in the home stretch of their “Rusty Race to SEMA.” The dedicated vo-tech students and their instructor, in partnership with B’laster, are working to finish their latest rat rod project – a 1951 Chevy 5-window pickup truck – in time for the SEMA show in Las Vegas, which kicks off later this month.

“The students have been working hard as a team to get this truck ready for its debut at SEMA,” said Jay Abitz, automotive and collision repair instructor at Freedom High School. “Spending their evenings and weekends in the shop is easy for these kids because they love the work and value the opportunity to practice their technical skills. And, of course, exhibiting at SEMA with B’laster is incredibly exciting for them. I’m so proud of the blood, sweat and tears they are putting into this project.”

The students are restoring the original cab of the 1951 Chevy, which was donated by a community member. In true rat rod fashion, they are adding on modern elements from several other Chevy models for updated and enhanced drivability. The finished project will be on display all week at the B’laster SEMA booth, No. 53020. The students also will be sharing their experience on Instagram as they take over the B’laster account (@blasterproducts) for the week.

“Supporting vocational-technical education is one of this company’s passions,” said Randy Pindor, president and chief operating officer of B’laster. “When we met Jay and his students through our B’laster University initiative, we knew the Freedom automotive program was special. This truck proves that. The students’ skills and drive are impressive, and we’re excited to help them show off their hard work at SEMA.”

The B’laster SEMA booth also will feature the company’s full product line, including company’s PB Penetrating Grease. Concurrently, B’laster will be exhibiting at AAPEX booth No. 3047.