Big Ass Solutions Unveils Prototype Of Automated Personal Fan



Big Ass Solutions has reinvented the personal industrial fan with the creation of AirEye, a compact, but heavy-duty air mover that automatically turns on and off as it’s needed.

AirEye’s signature feature is the AirEye Occupancy Sensor (AEOS), which uses passive infrared detection and temperature sensors to automate the fan’s operation. AEOS is designed to save energy effortlessly. AEOS will activate the fan with no physical input from users when they are busy or have their hands full, and users no longer have to remember to turn the fan off at the end of a shift. AirEye equipped with AEOS will automatically shut off 5 minutes after it senses the airflow path is empty.

The fan features the durability, efficiency and effectiveness Big Ass Fans are known for in a compact package that is ideal for tough environments, like foundries, factories and warehouses. A durable, coated steel cage protects the hub and airfoils, and AirEye is IP-65 wet rated so it can be hosed clean when it gets dirty. In the event a repair is needed, all components are easily removable for quick replacement, and it’s backed by a 7-year parts warranty.

When it comes to cooling power, AirEye produces up to 25 percent more airflow than comparably sized fans, despite being up to 55 percent more efficient at full speed and three times more efficient at intermediate speeds thanks to its specially designed blades and first-of-its-kind electrically commutated motor. And while typical portable fans have only 2 or 3 speed settings, AirEye features an intuitive, infinite-speed controller, allowing the fan to be operated at 1 to 100 percent of full speed, said the company.

A variety of mounting options will be available at launch. AirEye can be mounted to any type of column, pictured here, on a wall, or on a portable, wheeled base which will be on display at ProMat.

AirEye is available for preorder and expected to ship in early June. Visit bigassfans.com for more information.