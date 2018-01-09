Big Ass Light Creates A Portable Work Light

Big Ass Light announces the release of the Big Ass Light Bar. Its design and ability to survive being doused and dropped make it ideal for Americans in the toughest jobs. Big Ass Light Bar’s features include:

● Six distinct brightness settings, from 80 lumens to 5,000 lumens (more than any other battery-powered LED work light.)

● 260-degree light angle, which allows Big Ass Light Bar to light entire rooms.

● A high-capacity rechargeable battery that provides 1.5 hours of illumination at the brightest setting to 48 hours at the dimmest.

● A durable body made from extruded aluminum, as well as high-quality polymers, resins and rubberized components that make it highly resistant to impact.

● An IP67 rating, which means Big Ass Light Bar is completely sealed against dust, dirt and liquid. It can be submerged in up to 3 feet (1 meter) of water for 30 minutes. It can also be sprayed off with a hose or cleaning chemicals when it gets dirty.

● A distinct octagonal shape that prevents Big Ass Light Bar from rolling away when set down or dropped.

The Big Ass Light Bar was envisioned by Keith McKay, a Big Ass Light employee who previously worked as an auto mechanic prior to joining the company.

“Typical flashlights and LED wands are cheaply made, break easily and aren’t bright enough for detailed work, and plug-in work lights create tripping hazards,” McKay said.

McKay and the Big Ass Solutions team used the crowdfunding site Indiegogo to gauge interest and solicit feedback from a broad audience.The light went into production after raising 400 percent of its funding goal.

Big Ass Light Bar will be available soon and will include a battery, charger and carrying case.

Links:

Big Ass Light Bar