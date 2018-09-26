BBB Industries Welcomes Alliance Members To AAPEX 2018 With $15,000 In Cash Gift Cards



BBB Industries announced it will host Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance members at its booth during AAPEX 2018, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Alliance members who visit the BBB Industries booth (No. 1425) on that day will have the opportunity to receive fast training and a chance to win cash gift cards, totaling $15,000.

“We invite Alliance members to make BBB Industries their first stop at AAPEX,” said Odd Joergenrud, BBB’s president and chief commercial officer. “Visit BBB Industries to learn about Perfect Stop Brake Calipers in the morning and/or BBB Industries Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) in the afternoon. All live sessions will highlight BBB Industries’ unique OE Overhaul Process.”

Through “BBB’s Fast Track Training That PAY$” program, Alliance members will be able to quickly select personalized training sent directly to their email. Everyone who participates will be eligible for a chance to win a “BBB Industries Fast Track Training that PAY$” cash gift card.

In addition, eligible participants will be entered automatically into the “Alliance Aftermarket Jackpot” drawing. The more training sessions Alliance members complete, the greater their chances of winning.

Perfect Stop Brake Calipers training sessions will take place every half hour in the morning beginning at 8 a.m., with the last session 11:30 a.m. BBB Industries EPAS sessions will begin at 1 p.m. and take place every half hour with a final session at 4:30 p.m.

BBB Industries company information and a hyperlink to the company’s website will be available in the Alliance App. A 30-second TV spot for BBB Industries will run on a 24-hour broadcast in The Mirage hotel rooms and at The Mirage Convention Center.