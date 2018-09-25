BBB Industries Says It’s Ready To Meet Demand For Aftermarket Turbochargers

In response to the EPA’s tougher CAFÉ standards, OEMs are using smaller turbocharged engines, positioning the aftermarket for significant growth in turbocharger replacements. With its recent acquisition of Turbo Supply Inc., BBB Industries says it is prepared to meet the upcoming demand for aftermarket turbochargers.

“Beginning in 2009, there’s been a huge shift for gasoline direct injection vehicles equipped with turbos,” said Stephen Albert, senior product manager for turbos at BBB. “Now that those are no longer being serviced at the dealership level, there’s an opportunity for those applications to be serviced in the aftermarket, so we’ve put a big emphasis on having an all-inclusive product offering for both diesel and gasoline.”

As an experienced supplier to some of the largest OEMs, BBB Industries is granted first access to key technical specification and warranty data, which the aftermarket supplier says enables the company to identify and integrate product improvements.

One example of this, BBB says, is the outcome of its OE overhaul process: OE-TurboPower.

OE-TurboPower turbochargers are OE-quality, precisely calibrated, remanufactured and new high-performance turbochargers designed to meet the demands of complex engines. OE-TurboPower turbochargers come standard with kits that include all the gaskets and hardware that are required for a complete, quick and easy installation, according to BBB.

“To eliminate installation delays in the aftermarket, BBB’s goal is to identify and include commonly needed parts to offer a ‘Job in a Box’ for a complete and hassle-free installation,” Albert said.