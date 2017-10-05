VIDEO: Check The Battery When Replacing The Alternator
Andrew Markel stresses the importance of checking the battery during an alternator replacement job, and replacing it if it is worn out or will not accept a charge. Sponsored by DENSO.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
