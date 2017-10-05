Original Video/alternator
ago

VIDEO: Check The Battery When Replacing The Alternator

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel stresses the importance of checking the battery during an alternator replacement job, and replacing it if it is worn out or will not accept a charge. Sponsored by DENSO.

