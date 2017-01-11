News/Bartec USA
Bartec Introduces Revive Turbo And Engine Cleaner

Bartec USA announces a new solution to carbon and soot buildup in GDI and turbo diesel engines. Revive Turbo and Engine Cleaner is a non-flammable, non-toxic, water-based solution that is applied through the cold air intake of your engine.

Revive’s unique formulation means the solution is able to survive the combustion process and remove carbon and soot from intake valves and the vanes of variable geometry turbo chargers.

Revive is not a solvent and will not cause clogging due to “sludge buildup.”

Revive won’t cause knocking during application.

Visit revivecleaner.com.

