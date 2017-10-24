Bar’s Leaks, Rislone And Hy-Per Lube Team Up At SEMA And AAPEX 2017



Stop by Bar’s Leaks/Rislone booth 3616 at AAPEX 2017 and booth 30309 at the SEMA Show to see all of the latest premium products offered by the newly expanded team of automotive repair and performance chemicals — Bar’s Leaks, Rislone and Hy-Per Lube. Visitors can also enter to win the one-of-a-kind Rislone RS700 Mustang created this year on PowerNation TV.

The entire toolbox of Hy-Per Lube chemical solutions beloved by race teams, master mechanics and car owners will be on display at both shows, including Hy-Per Lube Oil Supplement, Zinc Replacement Additive, Super Coolant, Max Octane, Quick Heat, Total Fuel System Cleaner and Diesel Super Coolant. They will join the full line of Rislone’s engine treatments products and Bar’s Leaks stop-leak products.

AAPEX 2017 runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. The 2017 SEMA Show runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More than 120 million avid DIY car enthusiasts watched the “Engine Power” episodes on Spike, NBCSN, CBS Sports and syndicated broadcasts on 42 Raycom stations this year where a new stock Ford Mustang GT was converted into the 700 horsepower Rislone RS700 supercar. The star of the show, the Rislone RS700 Mustang, will be on display daily in the Bar’s Leaks/Rislone/Hy-Per Lube SEMA booth 30309. On Thursday, Nov. 2, the Engine Power team responsible for the car modifications, Mike Galley and Pat Topoliniski, will be in the booth all day answering questions and signing autographs.

“The AAPEX and SEMA shows this year will be the first opportunity for our commercial technician and automotive trade market customers to see and learn about the proven Hy-Per Lube brand of high-performance additives,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks and Rislone. “Hy-Per Lube is a nice fit of complementary products that allow us to expand the chemical solutions we can provide our customers, and we look forward to showing off our entire line at the AAPEX and SEMA shows this year.”

All Bar’s Leaks, Rislone and Hy-Per Lube products are made in the U.S.A. in an ISO 9001 certified facility.