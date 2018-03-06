Bar’s Leaks, Rislone And Hy-per Lube Rewards Program Encourages Customers To Buy New Products



Bar’s Leaks, Rislone and Hy-per Lube have made it easier for DIY customers to try new products that can solve their vehicle issues through the brands’ joint national Auto Care Rewards program. The program lets customers take advantage of current rebate offers, as well as track earned rewards and enter available sweepstakes. Focusing on the brands’ top chemical tools, the program helps drive additional sales.

“We launched Auto Care Rewards in 2017 and saw great success with reaching new customers who were interested in trying our products, as well as increasing sales of targeted solutions,” said Clay Parks, vice president of development. “Continuing to offer significant rebates on some of our products helps lower the barrier to entry for customers who might be on the fence about trying a product while driving brand loyalty and repeat sales for stores when DIYers see the positive results these products provide.”

Ongoing on-pack rebates are available through Dec. 31 for the following products:

$5 rebate on Rislone Nano Prime Engine + Oil Performance Booster (Part No. 4104)

$10 rebate on Bar’s Leaks Head Seal Blown Head Gasket Repair (Part No. HG-1)

$5 rebate on Bar’s Leaks Oil Seal (Part No. OS-1)

Upcoming limited-time rebate offers include:

March : $5 rebate on Rislone Complete Fuel Systems Gasoline or Diesel Treatment (Part No. 4700 or 4740)

: $5 rebate on Rislone Complete Fuel Systems Gasoline or Diesel Treatment (Part No. 4700 or 4740) April : $2.50 rebate on Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement (Part No. HPL201)

: $2.50 rebate on Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement (Part No. HPL201) June/July : $2.50 on Hy-per Lube Super Coolant (Part No. HPC100)

: $2.50 on Hy-per Lube Super Coolant (Part No. HPC100) August : $5 rebate on Rislone Complete Fuel Systems Gasoline or Diesel Treatment (Part No. 4700 or 4740)

: $5 rebate on Rislone Complete Fuel Systems Gasoline or Diesel Treatment (Part No. 4700 or 4740) October : $2.50 rebate on Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement (Part No. HPL201) and $3 rebate on Bar’s Leaks Cooling System Repair (Part No. 1150)

: $2.50 rebate on Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement (Part No. HPL201) and $3 rebate on Bar’s Leaks Cooling System Repair (Part No. 1150) November: $5 rebate on Rislone Complete Fuel Systems Gasoline or Diesel Treatment (Part No. 4700 or 4740)

All rebates are provided via a prepaid Visa card. Get more information at autocarerewards.com.

For more information about Bar’s Leaks, visit barsleaks.com. For more information about Rislone, visit rislone.com. For more on Hy-per Lube additives, visit hyperlube.com.