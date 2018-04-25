Bar’s Leaks Announces ‘Keep My Ride Alive’ $10,000 Sweepstakes In Partnership With PowerNation TV



Bar’s Leaks says it offers simple and straightforward products designed to stop leaks effectively and affordably to keep vehicles on the road. Now, the brand wants to hear from – and reward – its customers about why it’s so important for their vehicles to run smoothly and efficiently with the “Keep My Ride Alive” sweepstakes, kicking off May 1. The sweepstakes will award a $10,000 prize to one lucky winner selected from the pool of entrants who share their stories, photos and videos about the importance of keeping their ride alive and well via barsleaks.com.

The sweepstakes is supported by PowerNation TV and runs through Dec. 9. The company says it’s designed to reach the tens of millions DIY car enthusiasts who regularly tune in to PowerNation TV shows such as “Engine Power,” “XOR ­ Xtreme Off-Road,” “Truck Tech” and “Detroit Muscle.”

The “Keep My Ride Alive” sweepstakes also will be promoted via Bar’s Leaks’ website and social media channels, PowerNation TV’s digital and social media properties and as a commercial that will air on CBS Sports Network, NBCSN and Paramount Network. Commercials will be tagged with Bar’s Leaks retailers and are expected to drive traffic and increased product sales at the many stores that carry the brand.

“Bar’s Leaks products are designed to breathe new life into cars experiencing maintenance issues that can be fixed simply at home with the right product,” said Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “We partnered with PowerNation TV to help spread the word about this sweepstakes and drive demand for our products among a group who’s likely already telling car stories to each other. We want to make sure they tell us those stories, too.”

There is no purchase necessary to win. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States. For official sweepstakes rules and information, and to enter online, visit barsleaks.com or powernationtv.com/giveaways.

For more information about the full range of Bar’s Leaks products, visit barsleaks.com.