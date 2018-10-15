News
Bar’s Leaks, Rislone And Hy-per Lube To Launch New Products, Updated Packaging At AAPEX 2018

Stop by Bar’s Leaks/Rislone/Hy-Per Lube booth No. 3616 at AAPEX 2018 to check out four new Bar’s Leaks stop leak products as well as new packaging and label enhancements for the Rislone and Hy-per Lube brands.

Bar’s Leaks will introduce four chemical stop leak products at AAPEX 2018. The Bar’s Leaks/Rislone/Hy-per Lube booth No. 3616 also will showcase a range of new packaging and label enhancements for many of its products.

AAPEX 2018 runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. The Bar’s Leaks/Rislone/Hy-per Lube booth will be located immediately inside the second level Sands Avenue show entrance. AAPEX attendees are invited to stop by the booth for a first look at these new Bar’s Leaks solutions:

  • Super Transmission Fix (p/n 1416): Formulated to stop slipping, seal fluid leaks and reduce noise in all automatic, manual, CVT and dual clutch transmissions.
  • Super Leak Fix (p/n 1305): Designed to seal and stop engine oil, transmission, power steering, hydraulic and differential fluid leaks.
  • Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid with Stop Leak (p/n 1350): Designed to stop leaks in all hydraulic clutch applications, improve shifting and increase clutch life.
  • Hydraulic Seal (p/n H60): Developed to repair hydraulic fluid leaks, reduce friction and wear, extend fluid and system life, and renew seals and O-rings in dump trucks, forklifts, loaders, agricultural, construction and industrial equipment.

“We’ve spent a lot time developing and testing these four new products and are excited to introduce them at AAPEX,” said Clay Parks, vice president of development. “Come by to learn how the new products and other Bar’s Leaks, Rislone and Hy-per Lube chemicals can help your customers.”

At the SEMA Show, Bar’s Leaks, Rislone and Hy-per Lube will be located in booth No. 30255 in the South Hall upper level. Look for the Hy-per Lube Annihilator monster truck. The SEMA Show runs from Oct. 30 to November 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information, visit barsleaks.com, rislone.com or hyperlube.com.

