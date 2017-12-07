Babcox Media Acquires Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Babcox Media Inc. has announced its acquisition of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) magazine and digital properties, effective Dec. 1, 2017.

Since 1978, the Professional Carwashing & Detailing brand has been providing car care professionals with the information they need to manage a growing and thriving business. PC&D provides solutions-based editorial content and industry information to help increase efficiency and profitability.

With a mission to provide car care business owners, operators and investors with the most up-to-date industry information, Professional Carwashing & Detailing reaches a community of more than 88,000 engaged readers across print, digital, mobile and social platforms. In addition to its monthly magazine, the brand also publishes car care supplements, a buyer’s guide, industry research and a bi-weekly eNewsletter.

Tracy Aston-Martin, group publisher; Rich DiPaolo, editorial director; Sandy Murphy, associate publisher; and Meagan Kusek, assistant editor, will continue with their roles, joining the Babcox Media team.

“We are excited to welcome Professional Carwashing & Detailing to the Babcox family. The addition of this brand to our company allows us to add another dimension to our extensive coverage of the automotive and auto care industries,” said Bill Babcox, president of Babcox Media. “We think it’s a great fit and we are thrilled to have the Professional Carwashing & Detailing staff join our team.”

“Joining Babcox Media is a great step forward in our ability to better serve our readers and customers,” said Aston-Martin. “With the support of Babcox Media, PC&D is strengthening its foundation in the car care market. The synergies of our PC&D and Babcox Media brands will help us reach the next level that is needed in serving the needs of our growing carwash community.”