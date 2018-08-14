News
B’laster Corp. Launches Nationwide Search For Automotive Technology ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’

The B’laster Corp. has announced its search for automotive technology B’laster Instructor of the Year. In partnership with Tomorrow’s Tech magazine, B’laster will recognize exceptional automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges across the United States.

“We’re excited to be able to honor the hard working men and women educating the next generation of skilled technicians,” said Randy Pindor, president and chief operating officer of B’laster. “This program is a great extension of our B’laster University initiative, which provides hands-on classroom support for instructors, and our overall commitment to career education. We look forward to reading about and promoting the cool and unconventional builds, projects or systems taking place in automotive classrooms across the country.”

Automotive technology instructors can nominate themselves for B’laster Instructor of the Year through the Tomorrow’s Tech website (visit tomorrowstechnician.com/instructor-of-the-year for instructions and entry details). Each month, Tomorrow’s Tech and B’laster will choose an instructor story to feature in the magazine and online. Seven instructor stories will be chosen from August 2018 through April 2019, and those instructors will be entered into the final round to be named the B’laster Instructor of the Year in May 2019.

