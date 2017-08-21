News/AWE
ago

AWE Launches Ford Focus Performance Line

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Management Success Invites All Shop Owners To Fall Convention

MAHLE Service Solutions Offers Premier SAE-Certified Unit For R-134a Heavy-Duty Vehicle A/C Service

YANG Networking Events Planned For Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days

Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps Deliver Easy Plug-And-Play Upgrade For Popular Domestics

Check Out The August Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Diagnose Low-Pressure Fuel Systems Problems With Pico Sight Block

Clore Automotive Offers New Jump-N-Carry 12-Volt Lithium Jump Starter And Power Supply

CTEK Introduces MXS 5.0 Charger/Maintainer

Ford: P0315 Crankshaft Code Set On Mustangs


AWE announced the release of its new performance line for the Ford Mk3 Focus ST & RS, solidifying its 10th major marque entry, and its second domestic-vehicle segment, following the its AWE Mustang performance line.

“First, a shout out to CJ Pony Parts, who have been great partners in the launch. This line is sure to be a stand out for Focus enthusiasts out there. We’re bringing 180 Technology to a market that’s never seen such no-compromises drone control. This, coupled with our multiple options from valved SwitchPath systems to our uncorked Track Editions, will make for a catalog second-to-none,” said Jesse Kramer, AWE vice president of marketing.

The new product lineup includes a mix of Touring Edition options featuring AWE’s proprietary drone-canceling solution, 180 Technology, more aggressive Track Editions, and a valved SwitchPath configuration with optional remote for the RS.

Later this year, AWE will offer a racing-only carbon fiber intake line, which will fall under AWE’s “S-FLO” carbon fiber intake product line.

The Focus Performance Line will join the company’s Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, BMW, Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, McLaren and Bentley lines.

The product line will be launched in partnership with CJ Pony Parts, who will lead the e-commerce sales channel for the new line.

Show Full Article