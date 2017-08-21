AWE Launches Ford Focus Performance Line



AWE announced the release of its new performance line for the Ford Mk3 Focus ST & RS, solidifying its 10th major marque entry, and its second domestic-vehicle segment, following the its AWE Mustang performance line.

“First, a shout out to CJ Pony Parts, who have been great partners in the launch. This line is sure to be a stand out for Focus enthusiasts out there. We’re bringing 180 Technology to a market that’s never seen such no-compromises drone control. This, coupled with our multiple options from valved SwitchPath systems to our uncorked Track Editions, will make for a catalog second-to-none,” said Jesse Kramer, AWE vice president of marketing.

The new product lineup includes a mix of Touring Edition options featuring AWE’s proprietary drone-canceling solution, 180 Technology, more aggressive Track Editions, and a valved SwitchPath configuration with optional remote for the RS.

Later this year, AWE will offer a racing-only carbon fiber intake line, which will fall under AWE’s “S-FLO” carbon fiber intake product line.

The Focus Performance Line will join the company’s Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, BMW, Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, McLaren and Bentley lines.

The product line will be launched in partnership with CJ Pony Parts, who will lead the e-commerce sales channel for the new line.